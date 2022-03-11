Russia wants to ban return of leased planes and pay in ruble

Russia designs a bill that causes fear of international debts. The country, which is on its 15th day of invading Ukraine, has come under heavy sanctions from other nations and has announced possible changes to plane rentals this year.

According to the proposed law drafted by the Ministry of Transport, if a foreign lessor terminates the contract, a special commission of the Russian government will decide whether the aircraft can be returned or whether the plane should remain in Russia.

In that case, an international treaty called the Cape Town Convention could be triggered to require airlines to return planes with minimal interference. “What they are suggesting is breaking the terms of the contracts for all aircraft,” Eddy Pieniazek, head of analysis and consulting at aviation consultancy Ishka, told Reuters.

Russia also wants to establish that airlines will pay leases in rubles throughout 2022. Lease agreements, however, are often denominated in US dollars.

The Russian currency has lost around 30% since Russia went to war with Ukraine on February 24. “It’s a bad offer linked to an even worse offer,” Pieniazek said.

The sanctions have already cut off the supply of most aircraft and parts to Russia and forced its carriers to cancel many international flights for fear their aircraft would be seized by foreign lessors or banks.

The restrictions also froze much of Russia’s foreign reserves and forced the authorities to look for ways to limit outflows of foreign currency.

*With Reuters