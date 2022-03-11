Russian state television defies Putin and criticizes war in Ukraine – Monet

+



Ukrainian soldiers on patrol in the capital Kiev (Photo: Getty Images)

If independent Russian media outlets have closed their doors due to sanctions and pressure from Vladimir Putin’s government to report on the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian president has now faced criticism from what we can call “friendly fire”, coming from state television itself. , which has broadcast criticism of the war and the invasion of the neighboring country, comparing the military movement to the country’s failed experience in trying to take Afghanistan as an area of ​​influence in the 1980s.

know more

When the war – not on the battlefield but on the information war – appeared to have been won by Putin, guests from a Kremlin-aligned broadcaster were free to criticize the current war, calling the invasion “even worse than Afghanistan”. Guests refused to support the narrative presented by television presenters at Putin’s request that Russia is carrying out a ‘special operation’ to ‘demilitarize’ and ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine – allegations dismissed as baseless pretexts by Kiev and its partners in the West.

know more

Semyond Bagdasarov and Karen Shakhnazarov criticized the war in Ukraine on Russian state TV (Photo: publicity)

know more

To give you an idea, Russian media were strictly prohibited from referring to the conflict as “war”, which is why some media were denied broadcasting rights after refusing to follow such a measure. However, a guest on a prime-time talk show on Russia 1 rebelled by referring to the USSR’s disastrous invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, which ended in withdrawal ten years later.

know more

Historians argue that Moscow’s failure in that war, in which thousands of Red Army soldiers were killed, fueled disillusionment among millions of people in the Soviet Union and ultimately helped bring about the collapse of the socialist nation in 1991. Putin’s ‘boss’ Vladimir Soloviev interrupted commentator Semyond Bagdasarov after the academic told him: ‘Do we need to enter another Afghanistan, but worse?’ He said that in Ukraine “there are more people and they are more advanced in handling weapons”, before adding: “We don’t need that. Enough”.

know more

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Getty Images)

know more

In testimony on the same day, on the same broadcaster, filmmaker Karen Shakhnazarov said that the conflict in Ukraine puts Russia at risk of isolation on the world stage. “I have a hard time imagining cities like Kiev. I can’t imagine what that would be like.” The statement was followed by a strong anti-war statement: “If this situation starts to escalate into an absolute humanitarian disaster, even our close allies such as China and India will be forced to distance themselves. if from us. This public opinion, with which they are saturating the whole world, could be bad for us… Ending this operation will stabilize things within the country,” he concluded, even though he did not refer to the conflict as war.

know more

Putin has intensified his crackdown on media outlets and individuals who do not follow the Kremlin’s line in the war, blocking Facebook and Twitter and sanctioning a bill that criminalizes the intentional dissemination of so-called “fake news” in Russia. Russians who criticize the war face 15 years in prison, while independent media in the country face threats of closure or large fines if they refer to the military campaign as an “invasion” or “war”.

know more