Sanctioned law that gives benefits to health and safety servers for services during the pandemic – News

03/09/2022 – 10:21

Pedro Guerreiro/Ag. For The transfer of resources was conditioned to the restriction of expenses with servers

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Complementary Law 191/22, which allows public health and security servers to have the period from May 2020 to December 2021 to acquire rights related to length of service. The text was published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday (9).

The rule comes from the Complementary Law Project (PLP) 150/20, by deputy Guilherme Derrite (PP-SP), and benefits both civilians and military. The text was approved by the House last year and sent to the Senate. “The measure only corrects an injustice with these professionals, who were on the front lines during the hardest time of the Covid-19 pandemic”, said Derrite.

The sanctioned text amends Complementary Law 173/20, which transferred money from the Union to states, the Federal District and municipalities to face the pandemic in exchange for restrictions on the growth of expenses with public servants.

By Complementary Law 173/20, not only payments of benefits linked to length of service and salary increases were prohibited, but also the counting of time for future payments. Among these benefits linked to length of service are annuals, three-year terms, five-year terms and award leave.

Now, with Complementary Law 191/22, the exception will be valid for the specified period for public health and safety servers of all federative entities. The payment of arrears due to the timing of the pandemic will continue to be prohibited, but the usual procedure has already resumed, since January 2022.

Reporting – Ralph Machado

Editing – Rachel Librelon