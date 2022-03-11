Santa Casa de Vitória will take over the Dr. Arthur Gerhardt

The Extraordinary General Assembly of Fundação Hospitalar e de Assistência Social de Domingos Martins – Fhasdomar, held on March 9, in a secret election, approved the proposal presented by the Irmandade da Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Vitória to manage the Hospital and Maternity Dr. Arthur Gerhardt (HMAG). Fhasdomar founding associates, successors and collaborators had the right to voice and vote.

Photo: Sandra Cola

The proposals were presented to the Fhasdomar Assembly which decided in a secret ballot

Three institutions came forward, interested in managing the Dr. Arthur Gerhardt and made their proposals to the Assembly. The one from the Irmandade da Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Vitória was the winner with 7 votes, followed by Kora Saúde-Meridional with 5 votes and that of AEBES – Hospital Evangélico, with 4 votes.

Photo: Sandra Cola

The counting of the vote had the help of volunteers present at the Fhasdomar Assembly

The Irmandade da Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Vitória, proposed the incorporation of the Hospital and Maternity Dr. Arthur Gerhardt, assuming ownership of the assets and liabilities. According to the Financial Board’s forecast, Fhasdomar’s liabilities reach R$ 10,000,000.00 (ten million reais). “We don’t just want to manage the hospital, but make it big, be a reference to serve the population. In our philanthropic model, there will be no profit to be shared with shareholders, but we will seek positive results that have to return to the entire society that it serves”, said Fabrício Gaeede, Administrative Director of Santa Casa.

Santa Casa was the first health complex in Espírito Santo. Today, the Brotherhood has Emescam, Pró-Matre, health plan, ceremonial, Rehabilitation Center, among others, manages the SAMU and the Hospital Materno Infantil da Serra. It has more than 30,000 SUS calls per month in its portfolio. “The last 20 years were of restructuring that got us here. We are able to take your debt and make the hospital grow more, with ICU, other services and create a relationship with the city hall to improve primary health care”, said Fabrício, highlighting that “Fhasdomar must continue its work as a voluntary institution , like what happened at Pró-Matre”.

was formed a Transition Commission, composed by Pastor Edivaldo Binow, from the Parish of California, João Batista Junqueira, representative of the Spiritist Group Ergue-te e Caminha and Dr. Stênio Maia Teixeira, representative of the Masonic Lodge of Marechal Floriano.

Know the situation of Hospital and Maternity Dr. Arthur Gerhardt

On December 8, 2021, the General Assembly of Fhasdomar established a Provisional Commission composed of members André Cardoso Mello, Pedro Agostinho da Penha and Romeu Luiz Stein to assist and subsidize the Judicial Interventor Nelcimar Guarino Bastos in his duties of administration of the Hospital and Maternity Arthur Gerhardt.

In the report presented by this Commission, according to information from servers, the Foundation began its financial decline in 2015, a period in which its entire IT file was excluded from the system. However, says the Commission, that same year the Hospital had a surplus in the order of one million and six hundred thousand reais, according to the analytical balance sheet presented. Currently, according to the Financial Board’s forecast, Fhasdomar’s liabilities reach R$ 10,000,000.00 (ten million reais).

Meetings were held with those interested in managing the hospital with the participation of the Public Ministry, in the person of the Prosecutor Dr. Noranei. The meeting with the AEBES group (Evangelical Hospital) was held in February. According to the proposal, AEBES does not assume anything related to Fhasdomar’s liabilities; At the meeting with the Southern Hospital group, also in February, there was no presentation of a management proposal or work plan. On March 4, the Commission received a proposal from the WPO Social Organization that said to assume all Fhasdomar debt and pay it off within 90 days, but on March 7, the WPO withdrew from the proposal as there was no longer any interest in managing HMAG. On November 17, 2021, the Irmandade da Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Vitória presented its intention and showed interest in managing the HMAG in the form of the Incorporation Process.

The Provisional Commission abstained from participating in the secret vote to choose the institution that will manage the HMAG to guarantee the fairness, transparency and security of the election, according to its members.