Satellites show destruction in Kiev’s suburbs and dispersion of Russians

A Thursday (10/3) of clearer skies of clouds in the Ukrainian winter made possible a view through satellite lenses of the damage caused by the Russian bombings in the outskirts of Kiev, capital of Ukraine. Images recently released by the company Maxar Technologies also indicate that the long column of Russian tanks with more than 60 km in length that moved towards the entrance of the capital began to dissipate, in a change of strategy after difficulties to effectively enter the city.

The Russian mega-convoy of tanks and troops has slowly advanced towards Kiev as invaders have tried to break down Ukrainian defenses with air strikes for the past two weeks. So far, however, the Russians have not been able to effectively enter Kiev and have been losing equipment and fighters in ambushes by Ukrainian defenses.

Thursday morning footage shows the convoy, which was northwest of Kiev near Antonov Airport, was widely dispersed and relocated. Instead of staying on the highway leading to Kiev, the armored vehicles are advancing through fields and forests. See how the tanks’ maneuvers leave marks in the snow:

debris of war

Maxar’s satellites also recorded how the bombings of a war that reaches its 16th day are leaving trails of rubble on the outskirts of Kiev. One of the images shows the remains of a large supermarket in Chernihiv, about 100 km from the capital. The building was completely destroyed by fire. See the comparison with satellite image before the Russian invasion:

Other images show the effect of Russian missiles on residential, industrial and infrastructure areas of Ukraine.

