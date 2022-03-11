Shell stops supplying jet fuel to Russia

Image: Gazpromneft-Aero





Oil giant Shell announced yesterday its decision to withdraw from the Russian hydrocarbon market, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a phased manner, in line with new US government guidance. As an immediate first step, the company will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil, close its stations, will no longer supply aviation fuel and lubricants in Russia.

“We are fully aware that our decision last week to purchase a load of Russian crude oil to be refined into products such as gasoline and diesel was not the right one. As we said, we will commit the profits from the limited and remaining amounts of Russian oil that we will process to a charitable fund. We will work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies in the coming days and weeks to determine where the money from this fund can best be placed to alleviate the dire consequences this war is having on the people of Ukraine.”said Shell CEO Ben van Beurden.





“The current threats to stop pipeline flows to Europe further illustrate the difficult choices and potential consequences we face in trying to do so.. These societal challenges highlight the dilemma between putting pressure on the Russian government for its atrocities in Ukraine and ensuring stable and secure energy supplies across Europe.”followed van Beurden.

“But ultimately it is up to governments to decide on the incredibly difficult trade-offs that must be made during the war in Ukraine. We will continue to work with them to help manage potential impacts on security of energy supply, especially in Europe.“, he concluded.

Today’s announcement follows Shell’s decision last week that it intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and exit its equity partnerships with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture.



