Solar Orbiter has just crossed the “border” between Earth and the Sun

The mission Solar Orbiter, jointly operated by NASA and ESA, had another achievement this Tuesday (8). On this International Women’s Day, the spacecraft that gives its name to the mission crossed the line that corresponds to halfway between Earth and the Sun, preparing for its closest passage to the star on the 26th.

O Solar Orbiter crossing halfway between the Earth and the Sun brings a more practical measure – as well as crossing an important spatial boundary: our star emits a constant stream of particles known as the “solar wind”. Basically, it’s the way your magnetic field is carried into space, interacting with everything it touches along the way. When passing this limit, the Solar Orbiter can analyze this current, comparing its data with that of objects closer to Earth (such as IRIS, in our orbit; and SOHO, 1.5 million km from us), comparing the effects of these winds and connecting seemingly separate events of space meteorology, creating a timeline with lots of information for scientists to analyze.

publicity

Read too

However, mission operators recognize that the Solar Orbiternow enters into uncertain territory: “from now on, we are officially ‘inside the unknown’, at least as far as observations of the Sun made by the Solar Orbiter,” said Daniel Müller, a project scientist for the mission.

The expectation now is that our probe will reach the orbit of Mercury – the “first” planet in the solar system, closest to the Sun – on March 14. It will continue at this rate until the 26th of this month, when we wait for perihelion (name given to the point in the orbit of a space body where it is closest to the Sun). Fortunately, the spacecraft is designed to withstand such extreme moments for a long time, which will allow it to capture very high resolution images of the “star-king”, in various spectra, by all its instruments.

“What makes me most anxious is to find out if all these dynamic functions that we see in the [instrumento] Extreme Ultraviolet Imager may end up appearing in the solar winds or not. There are a lot of them,” said Louise Harra, co-principal investigator at the Physikalisch-Meteorologisches Observatorium Davos/World Radiation Center (PMOD/WRC) in Switzerland.

“Dynamic functions”, in this case are the so-called “solar bonfires” – small explosions that, according to NASA, occur all the time and help to heat the atmosphere around the Sun. In practice, however, we only saw them, in the first images shown by the Solar Orbiter in 2020, but we don’t know what they are for.

All eyes are now turned towards perihelion on Mercury. On the occasion of the 26th, all 10 instruments of the Solar Orbiter will be operating simultaneously, in order to capture as much data as possible.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!