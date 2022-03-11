Some signs of Alzheimer’s can appear even in youth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dementia affects more than 55 million people worldwide. In this context, for some scientists, mental illnesses that cause dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, may show their first signs in their youth. This can be an advance, because the sooner these signs of the disease are understood, the better the chances of treatment.

What to know what these signs are and where they can be perceived? Follow the text and learn more!

Alzheimer’s disease

The main signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are forgetfulness, mood swings, difficulty remembering, motor limitations and others. They usually accentuate in the oldest phase of the human being, when the disease is diagnosed.

Thus, identifying these signs early on is essential so that the treatment can be more efficient. This is because the later the diagnosis occurs, the more the person tends to become dependent on others to survive.

Treatment is aimed at maintaining the patient’s independence, the most expensive factor for them. Teams of therapists, psychiatrists and neurologists are most important in these cases.

The results

According to studies carried out by researchers from France and the United Kingdom, some signs of Alzheimer’s appear as early as 20 years earlier. Among them, regular constipation may have some connection.

Another study showed that these signs can be considered warnings, even if they don’t seem significant. According to WHO data, dementia affects 55 million people worldwide and, within this framework, about 60% have Alzheimer’s.

However, if you have intestinal dysregulation, you don’t need to be worried. Research just puts it as a warning sign, not a rule. It is therefore necessary to stay connected to risk factors, as well as other signs and predispositions in the family.