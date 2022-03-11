Sony offers 3 months of Apple TV+ on PS4; see how to rescue

Apple and Sony have teamed up to offer the community three months of free access to Apple TV+ on PS4. The offer will be available until the July 22nd, for new service subscribers only. This can be a good opportunity to get to know and test the feature.

To subscribe, it’s very simple: just have a PSN account and an Apple ID — click on the link and see how to create one, if you don’t have one. After the extended trial period, the plan automatically renews and will cost BRL 9.90 per month until cancelled. Check out the step by step below:

Look for the Apple TV app in the TV & Video section of the PS4. Download and open the Apple TV app, then follow the onscreen instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID, or create your Apple ID if you don’t already have one. Enjoy your Apple TV+ extended trial on PS4.

Through Apple TV+ on PS4, the user will have access to the platform’s catalog of series and movies. Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, See, Foundation and Little America are just some of the productions available there.

In addition to Apple TV+ on PS4, PS5 players can test the feature for up to six months

The three months of Apple TV+ on PS4 is already quite an offer, but those who own a PS5 can try the service for free for up to six months — twice as long. Check out the details and take the opportunity to sign if you have a new generation console from Sony!