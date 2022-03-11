Square Enix announces new demo for PS5

And the “PlayStation Game Size” profile hit one more! During the State of Play presentation, Square Enix announced yet another demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for PS4 and PS5, which will be available for download on the PS Store. still today (09).

As mentioned by the profile earlier on Twitter, the file will weigh around 36GB on Sony’s next-gen console — a considerable size for a demo. This can be a good opportunity to test out the adventure, as all progress made can be transferred to the game on the day March 18th.

The demo will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It allows you to play the first three levels from the beginning of the game, up to Western Keep. You will also be able to test the multiplayer mode with others by playing the demo. What’s more, your demo progress will be transferable to the main game, so be sure to try the demo while you wait for the release date.

This is not the first time the publisher has released a demo for Final Fantasy Origin. A few days after its announcement, in June of last year, a limited-time demo was also available to the community.

The new adventure is developed by Team Ninja and published by Square Enix. The partner studio is responsible for the games in the NiOh and Ninja Gaiden series, so players can look forward to the shit in the best style soulslike.

The title will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Final Fantasy Origin extra missions will not be sold separately

Final Fantasy Origin expansions — three missions that do not yet have a release date — will not be sold separately. Therefore, those who want to play the extra content will need to buy the Digital Deluxe edition or the Battle Pass to have access to it. Know more!