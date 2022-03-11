State Health Council holds Ordinary Meeting and deliberates on SUS needs in Tocantins – Tocantins Connection

The 278th Ordinary Meeting of the State Health Council of Tocantins (CES-TO) was held on the morning of this Thursday, 10th. The meeting was attended by counselors and employees of the State Department of Health (SES-TO), and was held in the auditorium of the Superintendence of the Ministry of Health (MS).

The executive secretary of SES-TO, Quesede Aires Henrique, explained that the meetings are essential to offer more quality services to the Unified Health System (SUS). “We know the importance and militancy of the Health Council, and we are available to help and work together to improve health”, says the manager.

According to the president of CES-TO, Mário Benício dos Santos, the meeting was productive. “The deliberations made were fruitful, and our intention is to work together to offer quality to the people of Tocantins who need SUS”, he pointed out.

Meeting resolutions

Among the deliberations presented at the meeting, the new Telemedicine project “TO Saúde” was approved, with availability of the 24-hour platform, 7 days a week, in addition to offering specialized consultations from Monday to Friday. There are 14 specialties, namely: Pediatric Endocrinology; Pediatric Infectious Diseases; Pediatric Nephrology; Pediatric Neurology; Psychiatry; Endocrinology; Cardiology; Hematology; Neurology; Otorhinolaryngology; Urology; Gynecology and Mastology. Expanding the access of SUS users in Tocantins to the specialty service.

The SES-TO proposal to restructure the Neonatal Screening Service – SRT was also approved, which will be implemented in the children’s clinic at Hospital Geral de Palmas (HGP). Keeping within the proposal the specialized laboratory service with the Association of Parents and Friends of the Exceptional (APAE) of Araguaína, the collection network by basic health units, polyclinics or maternity hospitals and forwarding the samples to the APAE, which will only carry out the analyzes of screening and outcome. Finally, the demands for consultations will be forwarded to the outpatient clinic of the children’s ward of the Hospital Geral de Palmas (HGP).

Participants

In addition to those mentioned, the state superintendent of the Ministry of Health in Tocantins, Luscleide Nazareno Mota, were also present at the regular meeting; the public defender, Freddy Alejandro and the prosecutor responsible for health in the municipality of Palmas, Thiago Ribeiro.