Teacher is assaulted by 4 and 5 year old students and becomes unconscious

posted on 03/10/2022 16:47



(credit: reproduction)

Elementary school teacher Trisha Meadows, 43, was knocked unconscious after being attacked by four- and five-year-olds with special needs. The accident happened at Pines Lakes Elementary School, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, United States, last Wednesday (2).

According to the police report, the teacher was attacked by students with punches and kicks and was found by a police officer “sitting on the floor” and “appeared to be passed out”.

The incident started when children were kicked out of the room for throwing things out the window. They were taken to the living room.cool down”, to “cool down” or “relax”, when the eldest attacked the teacher with punches and kicks, shortly afterwards the colleague joined in the aggression.

The police report said the teacher suffered concussion and other injuries in the incident, was taken to hospital but was soon released. The youth was investigated for aggravated assault with hands, wrists and feet, but was not criminally charged.

* With information from daily mail.