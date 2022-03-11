Teacher uses candy and McDonald’s to abuse 14-year-old student in market parking lot

Assistant teacher Hannah Harris, 23, was sentenced to six years in prison after sexually abusing one of her 14-year-old students in England.

According to ‘The Sun’, Hannah took the teenager to a supermarket to buy “her favorite sweets” and snacks from McDonald’s, then abused him in the parking lot. She also let the student smoke pot in her car.

The teacher, who was 21 at the time of the crime, was arrested in January 2020 and only recently convicted. She was placed on the sex offender registry “indefinitely”. The former school employee from the village of Henlow, in the Central Bedfordshire district, has denied the allegations.

To fool the boy’s parents, Hannah posed as the mother of the teenager’s fake girlfriend – who she called “Kayla”. The real nature of the relationship was discovered by the victim’s older brother, who told his parents everything.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Judge Caroline Wigin said Hannah’s conduct had “a devastating effect on that young man’s life.”

She characterized the teacher’s behavior as an “abuse of trust” that involved “constituted preparation” and “meaningful planning.”