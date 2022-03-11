Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 13-Game Collection Coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2022

[Atualizado]: Konami has confirmed that the collection is also coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, PC and Nintendo Switch (in addition to the previously confirmed PS4 and PS5).

[Original]: Great news for the nostalgic fans! Today (09), during the State of Play broadcast, a collection of 13 classic games from the Ninja Turtles for PS5 and PS4! Check out the trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection:

The collection will feature theoption to save anytime, Challenge modes and Boss Rush, button mapping, HD textures and in addition, some games will have features to play online and will have a cooperative mode.



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection features arcade Turtles, NES, Super Nintendo, Mega Drive and Game boy games! See the full list:



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcadian)

(Arcadian) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcadian)

(Arcadian) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

(NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

(NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

(NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

(NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time ( Super Nintendo)

Super Nintendo) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters ( Super Nintendo)

Super Nintendo) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

(Game Boy) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

(Game Boy) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

