‘The intestine is a sophisticated computational machine’, says researcher

the immunologist Ruslan Medzhitovteacher of Yale Universityis one of the most respected scholars of the role of inflammation in maintaining the physiological balance of the organism (the so-called homeostasis) and also the inflammatory processes that contribute to the development of most diseases – the cancer The depression; from cardiovascular problems to intestinal diseases and many others.

One of the discoverers of Toll-Like receptors (molecules present in defense cells responsible for generating signals that lead to the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines), Medzhitov is often cited by immunologists as deserving of a Nobel Prize.

In a special issue recently published by the magazine sciencehe advocated an expanded view of inflammation in health and disease, the subject of a series of three reports that the Estadão published on Saturday (5), on Sunday (6) and this wednesday (9). In an interview with the newspaper, Medzhitov says that the gut is much more than a food processing tube and has a powerful impact on physiology and behavior.

New studies point out that inflammation is associated with almost all human diseases and also in the maintenance of the body’s balance (homeostasis). How can this evidence contribute to the improvement of health care?

As inflammation is associated with almost every disease, it is important to find out the cause of it in different situations. This will allow the development of therapies that prevent the unwanted inflammation that perpetuates and amplifies pathological processes.

You propose an expanded view of the role of inflammation in the body. Could this lead to the creation of better medicines?

Most methods for treating inflammatory diseases are based on blocking the production of inflammatory signals. The alternative I suggest is to block the response of target tissues and organs to inflammatory signals. An analogy: what to do when loud music disturbs you? You can turn down the volume or put earplugs in your ear and not be bothered by the sound. Turning down the volume is like suppressing inflammation, a method that doesn’t always work. Putting earplugs in your ear is like reducing the response to inflammatory signals. This method has not yet been tested, but I think it would be a valuable direction for future research.

How can the excessive use of anti-inflammatory drugs harm the physiological balance of the body?

Overuse of anti-inflammatories can have two negative consequences. First, it can compromise the defense against infections (and some types of tumor). Second, it can disturb homeostasis in some cases. An example: recent studies have shown that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (such as acetylsalicylic acid and ibuprofen) can reduce the positive effect of exercise and cause ulcers in the intestine, if used in high doses and for long periods.

How can inflammatory processes occurring in the gut impact the brain and contribute to the development of depression, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and others?

This is not yet fully understood, but both depression and Alzheimer’s are diseases caused or promoted by inflammation. Inflammation causes many forms of depression. This is probably part of the normal physiological response to illness. When we are sick from an infection, the body’s normal reaction is to lie still in bed, decrease appetite, avoid loud lights and sounds, etc.

We know why some of these reactions happen, but we still don’t understand all of them. Depression is the body’s protective response when it is at risk. Probably because it reduces the exploitation of the environment, but it becomes pathological when it is excessive.

In the case of Alzheimer’s, it is different. What happens has not yet been fully clarified. Whether neurodegenerative disease is caused by infection or by gut microbes is not well established. It is very difficult to study Alzheimer’s because it takes decades to develop.

The gut is often called the second brain. Is that still correct in light of the new evidence on inflammation signaling between the two organs?

The gut has its own nervous system (enteric nervous system) which is sometimes called the second brain. It is correct to think of him that way. The intestine is an underrated organ. People think he’s just a food processor tube. In fact, it is a sophisticated computing machine that constantly evaluates what we eat and what needs to be done.

It has a powerful impact on our physiology and our behavior. Likewise, it is involved in inflammation directed against microbes and inflammation directed at certain food components. When unregulated, the first can lead to inflammatory bowel diseases and the second to food allergy.

What are the fundamental gaps in knowledge about inflammation? Which question would you like to see answered?

I think the fundamental gap is that we don’t know all the ways in which inflammation can be induced. This can happen in different ways: when we don’t get enough sleep, when we travel to a foreign country and eat very different foods, when we are in a bad mood, etc. I would like to find out what are the common themes here and what are the molecular mechanisms that cause inflammation under these various conditions.