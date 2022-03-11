Therapy safely reverses signs of aging in mice

Age may just be a number, but it’s a number that often brings unwanted side effects, from brittle bones and weaker muscles to increased risks of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Now, scientists at the Salk Institute (USA), in collaboration with the American biotechnology company Genentech, a member of the Roche group, have shown that they can safely and effectively reverse the aging process in middle-aged and elderly mice, partially resetting their cells. for younger states. His study was published in the magazine Nature Aging.















Compared to control animals, there were no changes in blood cells or neurological changes in the mice that received the Yamanaka factors. Furthermore, the team found no cancer in any of the groups of animals.

Back in time

When the researchers analyzed the normal signs of aging in the animals undergoing the treatment, they found that the mice, in many ways, resembled younger animals. This was found in both the kidneys and the skin. When injured, the skin cells of the treated animals had a greater ability to proliferate and were less likely to form permanent scars – older animals generally have less skin cell proliferation and more scarring. In addition, the metabolic molecules in the blood of the treated animals did not show normal age-related changes.

This youth was observed in animals treated for seven or ten months with Yamanaka factors, but not in animals treated for only one month. Furthermore, when treated animals were analyzed mid-treatment, the effects were still not as evident. This suggests the treatment isn’t simply halting aging, but actively turning it back on — although more research is needed to differentiate the two.

The team is now planning future research to look at how specific molecules and genes are altered by long-term treatment with Yamanaka factors. They are also developing new ways of getting the factors into the body.

“Ultimately, we want to bring resilience and function back to older cells so they are more resistant to stress, injury and disease,” said Reddy. “This study shows that, at least in mice, there is a way forward to achieve this.”