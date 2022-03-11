Topic #662: Chile – the start of the Boric government | The subject

It has been almost three months since the victory at the polls. From there until the inauguration, this Friday, former student leader Gabriel Boric collected firsts, starting with his own age. At 36 years old, he is the youngest occupant of La Moneda Palace – and the first without origin in either of the two political groups that have taken turns in power since the end of the military dictatorship, in 1990. extensive changing of the generational guard. “This is quite a novelty for the region, which creates expectations”, summarizes Claudia Antunes, editor of Mundo at Jornal O Globo. In the conversation with Renata Lo Prete, she also analyzes the decision to appoint the president of the Central Bank of the now ex-government of Sebastián Piñera to the command of the economy. A movement of composition of forces and a nod to the market, says the journalist, which must be understood in the light of two circumstances of this beginning of term: lack of majority in Congress and a Constituent Assembly still in progress. It is in this volatile environment that Boric will have to meet, as he himself admits, “at least part” of the demands for more public services and less social inequality that led him to the presidency.