Total deaths caused by Covid in the world may be 3 times higher than official records show, study says | coronavirus

A study published in the scientific journal “The Lancet” points out that the total number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in the world may be three times higher than that accounted for by official records.

According to the study, the first global estimates of excess of deaths indicate that 18.2 million people may have died from the pandemic as of December 31, 2021. The official number accounted for was 5.9 million between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

What is excess death?

Excess deaths is the concept used to measure the impact of diseases on a population throughout the year, the emergence of others and the effectiveness of the health system in helping these patients.

To calculate the excess, the researchers subtract the total number of deaths from natural causes recorded (or expected) between the analyzed year and the previous historical series. Deaths from natural causes are those caused by any disease, from a heart attack, cancer to Covid-19. For example, deaths from accidents, domestic violence or firearms are excluded.

In periods of a pandemic, there is a sudden increase both due to the direct impact of the new disease and the indirect impact, due to lack of medical care due to overcrowding of hospitals or the delay in seeking the doctor.

countries with most excess of deaths

The study points out that, in absolute numbers, the greatest excess of estimated deaths occurred in the following countries:

India – 4.1 million USA – 1.1 million Russia – 1.1 million Mexico – 798 thousand Brazil – 792 thousand Indonesia – 736 thousand Pakistan – 664 thousand

“These seven countries may have accounted for more than half of the global excess of deaths caused by the pandemic in 24 months. Among them, rates were highest in Russia (375 deaths per 100,000) and Mexico (325/100,000). ), and were similar in Brazil (187/100,000) and the US (179/100,000). Because of its large population, India alone accounted for about 22% of the global total,” the study points out.

In another survey, restricted only to the year 2020, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), had pointed to 275,500 excess deaths, a difference of 22%.

According to the study published in the Lancet, between 2020 and 2021, Brazil recorded 619,000 deaths while the estimate of excess deaths totaled 792,000, a difference of 28%.

The researchers also calculated the difference between the excess mortality rate and the reported mortality rate.

In almost all locations in Latin America, the ratio between the two magnitudes was less than 2 and for some locations (such as Paraíba) less than 1.

In Brazil, the exception was the states of Maranhão and Cearáwhere the ratios between the mortality and the reported Covid mortality rate were 3.17 and 2.05, respectively (the lower this number, the smaller the difference between the two indicators).

Global distribution of the ratio of the estimated excess death rate due to the COVID-19 pandemic to the reported Covid-19 death rate (between 2020-2021). — Photo: Lancet/Disclosure

As you can see in the graph above, on a global scale, the number of excess deaths due to Covid was higher in the regions of South Asia, North Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe (more orange colors show the biggest differences) .

“Understanding the true death toll of the pandemic is vital for making effective public health decisions. Studies from several countries, including Sweden and the Netherlands, suggest that Covid-19 was the direct cause of most excess deaths, but we currently do not have sufficient evidence for most locations,” said lead author Haidong Wang, from the United States Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation.