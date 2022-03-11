tweaks to new models can reduce drift

According to a report published by youtuber TronicsFix, the new DualSense models come with parts that considerably reduce the possibility of drift. Sony’s solution is part of a measure to renew the controls’ internal technology, which prevents their premature degradation.

Updates were on Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue, the latest versions released by PlayStation. According to analysis, its parts have been improved, being replaced by components with longer life and smoother performance, compared to the standard DualSense.

The youtuber’s video explains that the most current models contain a different spring located under the analogue ones. In Cosmic Red and versions before it, this piece is 0.25 mm thick, while in Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue controls it reaches about 0.3 mm thick.

In addition, minor changes to the analog modules have been reported. According to “TronicsFix”, replacing one of the plastic components, despite having an identical appearance to the new part, can indicate a reduction in drift problems. Check out the explanation below:

Regarding other details such as battery, model registration and motherboard, there is no news to consider.

DualSense Galaxy Collection

