Ukrainian man who lost his entire family in a Russian attack says he recognized the bodies from the suitcases – News









A family of Ukrainians destroyed by the war with Russia. This is the summary of the story told by Serhiy Perebyinis to the American newspaper New York Times. Last Sunday (6), his wife, Tetiana Perebyinis, 43, and their two children, Mykyta, 18, and Alisa, 9, were killed in an attack by the Russian army during their attempt to flee the city. from Irpin, near the capital, Kiev.

Serhiy was not with the family during the days leading up to the tragedy. He had traveled to Donetsk to care for his mother, who had Covid-19. The Ukrainian suffers today with the loss and with the feeling of guilt for not being able to protect the three.

“Forgive me for not being able to defend them,” he told his wife on the eve of the attack that would kill the entire family. “I tried to take care of a person, and that means I can’t protect them.” Tetiana reassured her husband and was confident that she would be able to get out of town.











After this last contact, Serhiy learned of the death of his wife and children when he saw posts on social networks: “I recognized them by their bags”. A photo taken by the NYT photographer showed a blue suitcase on wheels, a gray suitcase and a few backpacks strewn near the bodies, along with the puppy’s carrier.

The family pet was rescued and had one of his paws amputated, but he also couldn’t resist the injuries and died.

















From preparations to attack







Before the escape attempt, the family was hidden in the basement of their home. The eldest son stayed up during the night to watch and wake up the others if the Russians were nearby. “My son was under a lot of stress,” says the father. On Saturday (5), they even left the hiding place, but they got scared and returned.

When Serhiy didn’t hear from the family anymore, he tried to monitor his movements through his cell phone location. The last record was still from inside the house and some time later from a hospital. That was the sign that the escape had gone wrong. Despite his attempts to get in touch, no one was answering calls.

















family at war







This was the second time that a conflict in Ukrainian territory affected the Perebyinis family. In 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea, the four lived in Donetsk, located in that region, and sought a safer place to live: Irpin, near Kiev.

Today the city chosen by the family to live is the place where troops from both countries are facing each other. At least 2,000 people have already left Irpin, and the killing of civilians has angered President Volodmyr Zelensky, who has vowed revenge after the Ukrainian family’s death.











According to UN estimates, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has already generated 2.3 million refugees. Kiev’s mayor said the city’s population had been halved since February 24, when the Russian invasion began.









