Ukrainian says he recognized wife and children by luggage





A woman and two children died during bombing in Irpin Photo: Andrea Filigheddu/NurPhoto

Ukrainian Sergii Perebeinis, 43, discovered the death of his wife Tatiana Perebeinis and their children Alise, 9, and Nikita, 18, through social media, as he reported to the US newspaper The New York Times. The case generated commotion with the spread of videos and photos of the family, the victim of a Russian attack in the city of Irpin, last Sunday (6), while trying to flee Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has killed at least 516 civilians, according to the UN. And negotiations for a possible ceasefire have yet to have any practical effect.







Tatiana Perebeinis Photo: reproduction





Nikita Photo: reproduction







“I recognized them by their luggage,” says Perebeinis, who, at the time of the explosion that killed the family, was caring for his mother with Covid-19 in Donetsk. According to the programmer, he spoke to his wife the night before the death.

“I told her, ‘Forgive me for not being able to defend you,'” he recalls, who claims that Tatiana’s response was, “Don’t worry, I’m leaving.”

Perebeinis says he tried to monitor the family with a geolocation app. His wife and children, he said, had spent the previous night in a basement, with no signal. The last notification of the three was in a Kiev hospital. “I tried calling, but no one answered. That’s when I heard the news on Twitter.”

Despite the shocking images, Perebeinis says it is important to record the death of his family. “The whole world needs to know what’s going on here.”

The Perebyinis family, as the programmer reports, had already been displaced once by the war, in 2014, when they lived in Donetsk, in the east, and Russia fomented a separatist uprising. They moved to Kiev to escape the fighting and began to rebuild their lives. “When Russian tanks entered Ukraine last month, we could hardly believe it was happening again,” Perebyinis said.



