Ukrainians say withhold Russian offensive

Without going into details, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he saw “positive changes” in negotiations with Ukraine, which today saw another day of attacks spread across the country. In dnipro and Lutsk, there are reports of deaths. According to the Ukrainian government, its defenses “are repelling and holding back the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in all directions”.

Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory reaches its 16th day today with attention focused on Russian movement around the capital, Kiev. Today, Putin — in addition to seeing “positive changes” — also said he had ordered his army to facilitate the deployment of “volunteer” fighters, including Syrians, to Ukraine. According to the president, the measure would be a response to the arrival in the neighboring country of “mercenaries” from Western countries.

This morning, the Ukrainian government announced the opening of evacuation routes in humanitarian corridors across the country. According to the UN (United Nations), more than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24. Ukraine says the number of civilian deaths in the conflict exceeds that of military losses; according to the government, until this morning, 78 children had been killed. The UN cites the possibility that Russia is committing war crimes.

Rescue workers working at the site of an airstrike in Dnipro, Ukraine Image: AFP

attacks across the country

In recent hours, Ukrainian government services have reported attacks on cities including Lutsk, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk and Brovary.

The city of Brovary, Ukraine, was hit by an airstrike. Image: Reproduction/Verkhovna Rada

In Brovary, a town near Kiev, an airstrike took place near a school, a village and a gas station. At least six people were injured. The city of Chernihiv was also hit.

In Lutsk, 4 people died and six were injured after an airstrike registered around 6 am local time (1 am GMT). Explosions were also heard around 7 am local time (2 am, Brasília time) in Ivano-Frankivsk. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that “the military airfields of Lutsk and Ivano-Franovsk were out of order.

The country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv has also seen attacks, according to Ukraine’s emergency service. A psychiatric hospital in Izium, in the Kharkiv region, was hit.

Psychiatric hospital under attack Image: Disclosure/State Emergency Service

In Dnipro, at least one person died after a bombing near a residential building and a shoe factory. The Sumy government also reported two deaths following an attack on a village.

Adviser to Ukraine’s presidency Mikhailo Podolyak said today that “the big Ukrainian cities are once again subjected to devastating blows”. “Russia’s destructive war against civilians and large cities continues.” Of Kiev, he said the capital is under siege but “ready to fight”. “The defense is well thought out.”

Critical situation

Russia maintains the siege of major Ukrainian cities, which are also the target of intense bombing. The situation forces thousands of civilians to spend days protecting themselves in basements and makeshift shelters. In some places, the humanitarian situation is critical, according to witnesses.

According to Sasha, volkov representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the inhabitants of Mariupol — a port city in a strategic region on the Sea of ​​Azov — “began to fight over food”. “All the shops and pharmacies were looted four or five days ago,” added Volkov, in an audio recording sent to the press.

For Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, the situation in Mariupol is “very difficult”. “The enemy is holding the city hostage, organizing a veritable act of genocide.” The city government says that the region where there is a mosque is the target of attacks on Friday. The site would house 86 citizens of Turkey.

Like Mariupol, the port city of Odessa, another point considered strategic, has been preparing to receive an attack from Russia, according to a warning from local authorities.

Volunteers for Russian forces

In authorizing the use of volunteer fighters, Putin claimed that “Western partners of the Ukrainian regime do not even hide” and openly gather “mercenaries from all over the world to send them to Ukraine”.

“If you see people who want to go voluntarily, and not for money, to help people living in Donbass (eastern Ukraine), you have to approach them and make it easier for them to get to the combat zone,” he said. Putin, responding to a proposal from his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Minister Shoigu “said, above all, that most of those who want and ask (to go to fight) are citizens of Middle Eastern countries, they are Syrians,” according to Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Ukraine announced the creation of a legion of foreign volunteers integrated into its Armed Forces to fight the Russian military on its territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin – who took part in a video conference from Moscow on Friday – allowed the use of volunteer fighters against Ukraine. Image: Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP

Russian convoy division

Photos by the American technology company Maxar Technologies indicate that the Russian military convoy heading to Kiev would have split. According to the images, tanks and soldiers would have spread through forests and other cities near the Ukrainian capital.

The Russian convoy would have been just over 60 kilometers from Kiev and may have made the move to prepare an attack, as part of the artillery was seen in an offensive position. This morning, the Ukrainian government said that “there have been no significant changes in the position of our troops and enemy troops in the last six hours”.

Satellite images show Russian convoys near Kiev Image: Maxar Technologies via Reuters

The movement of this convoy towards Kiev began last week, but the lack of supplies and fuel would have delayed the movement.

In addition, US officials said missiles were fired by Ukrainians at Russian tanks.

People get into an evacuation vehicle in Energodar, Ukraine Image: Reproduction/Kirill Timoshenko

Runners

The Ukrainian government announced Friday’s evacuation corridors:

From Mariupol city towards Zaporizhia city (Mariupol, Portivske, Mangush, bypassing Mykilske, Respublika, Rozivka, Bilmak, Pologi, Orikhiv, Zaporizhia)

From Polohy city towards Zaporizhia city (Polohy – Tokmak – Vasylivka – Kamyanske – Zaporizhia).

From the city of Volnovakha towards the city of Pokrovsk (Volnovakha-Valerianivka-Novoandriyivka-Kyrylivka-Vuhledar-Pokrovsk)

From the city of Energodar (with the opportunity to join the residents of the Kamyanka-Dniprovska and Velykobilozerska communities on the way out of the city) to Zaporizhia (Energodar – Dniprorudne-Vasylivka-Zaporizhzhya)

From Izyum city, Kharkiv region, to Lozova city, Kharkiv region (Izyum-Mala Kamyshevakha – Barvinkove – Bliznyuky – Lozova).

From the city of Bucha to the city of Kiev (Bucha – Vorzel – Mykhailivka – Rubezhivka – Shpytky – Belgorodka – Kiev).

From the city of Gostomel, Kiev region to the city of Kiev (Gostomel – Bucha – Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka – Shpytky – Petrushky – Belgorodka – Kiev)

From the village of Kozarovychi (training center) to the city of Kiev (Kozarovychi – Lyutizh – Stari Petrivtsi – Novi Petrivtsi-Vyshhorod-Kyiv)

From Mykulychyn City, Kiev Region, to Kiev City (Mikulychyn – Nemishayevo – Vorzel – Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka – Mriya – Petrushky – Belgorodka – Kyiv)

From the city of Andriyivka, Kiev region, to the city of Zhytomyr (Andriyivka – Lypivka – Makariv – Nebilytsia – Stavyshche – Kocherov – Korostyshiv – Hlybochytsia – Zhytomyr)

From Makariv city, Kiev region to Zhytomyr city (Makariv – Nebilytsia – Stavyshche – Kocherov – Korostyshiv – Hlybochytsia – Zhytomyr)

From Borodyanka City, Kiev Region, to Zhytomyr City (Borodyanka-Piskovka-Malyn-Radomyshl-Zhytomyr)

The defense minister said the government is looking to create humanitarian corridors, “but it is extremely difficult.” “The Russians are bombing even during official negotiations. They have neither dignity nor honor nor mercy,” Reznikov said, referring to Mariupol.

plant inspection

The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) will inspect, between today and tomorrow, the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, about 350 kilometers from Kiev.

According to Ukrainian nuclear authorities, the inspection is aimed at “verifying the absence of undeclared nuclear material” and checking information on the design of the nuclear facility provided to Ukraine in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Russia has claimed that there is a “real risk” that Ukraine will pursue nuclear weapons, a position used as one of the points to justify the invasion.

Equity at risk

UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) has launched a public alert to ensure the prevention of damage to Ukraine’s cultural heritage in all its forms. “We must preserve Ukraine’s cultural heritage, not only as a witness to the past, but also as a leaven of peace and cohesion for the future”, declared UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay.

The entity says it has been in permanent contact with cultural institutions and professionals in the country to try to assess the situation and reinforce the protection of cultural assets.

Soldiers walk past a sandbag-covered monument in Odessa, Ukraine, amid Russian invasion. Image: 10.mar.2022 – Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

(With Reuters, AFP, RFI and DW)