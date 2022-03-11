UN Security Council meets this Friday (11) to discuss chemical weapons in Ukraine – News









The Security Council of UN will hold, at the request of Moscow, an emergency meeting this Friday (11) to discuss the alleged production of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Russia accuses Ukrainians and Americans of running laboratories to produce chemical weapons in Ukraine, which both governments have denied.

Moscow had already accused the United States in 2018 of secretly carrying out chemical experiments in a laboratory in Georgia, another former Soviet republic that, like Ukraine, wants to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the European Union.











Since Wednesday (9), the US and UK allege Russia may have used chemical weapons in Ukraine. “Russia has repeatedly spread disinformation about Syria’s repeated use of chemical weapons,” said Deputy US Ambassador Richard Mills.

“The recent torrent of lies from Russia, in an attempt to justify the premeditated and unjustified war against Ukraine, should make it clear, once and for all, that Russia cannot be trusted to talk about the use of chemical weapons in Syria.” , he said.

During the past ten days, “Russia has continued its war of aggression against Ukraine, besieging cities, killing civilians indiscriminately and forcing millions of people to flee for safety,” accused his British counterpart, James Kariuki.

“The parallels with Russian action in Syria are clear” and “the comparison also extends to chemical weapons, as we see the familiar specter of Russian disinformation,” he added.









