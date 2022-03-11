understand the withdrawal and what to do if you use the medicine







Losartan is used to treat conditions such as hypertension and heart failure Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

The pharmaceutical Sanofi Medley requested, this week, the recall of medicines with losartan from the market. The measure occurred because of a possible presence of impurities in the medicine, which can cause mutations and increase the risk of developing cancer in people who use the substance.

Losartan is an active ingredient used in medicines against hypertension and heart failure. In addition, it can also be found in diuretics. Check out below all the medicines that must be collected by the pharmacist:

losartan potassium 50 mg and 100 mg;

losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 50 mg + 12.5 mg;

losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 100 mg + 25 mg.

According to Sanofi Medley, the recall of drugs with losartan is a “precautionary measure due to the presence of mutagenic impurities”. And the drugs are expected to return to the market when the API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) is adjusted.

“To date, there are no data to suggest that the product containing the impurity caused a change in the frequency or nature of adverse events related to cancers, congenital anomalies, or fertility disorders. Thus, there is no immediate risk with the use of these medications.” containing losartan,” the company said in a statement.

I use drugs with losartan. And now?

The pharmaceutical even made a warning for people who use losartan drugs regularly. According to the company, stopping the use of the drugs immediately can be dangerous and cause serious risks to the health of patients.

The ideal, therefore, is to immediately consult the doctor responsible for prescribing the medication, so that he can reorganize the treatment. “The health risk of abruptly discontinuing these medications without consulting your physicians or without an alternative treatment is greater than the potential risk posed by the impurity at low levels,” Sanofi Medley warned.

I have these medicines at home. What do I do?

The collection of medicines with losartan does not present any type of cost for the patient. Anyone who is cleared by a physician to discontinue using these medications should call Sanofi Medley Customer Service at 0800-703-0014 (Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm) to schedule medication collection with a company representative.

Positioning of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology

In a note released by the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), the organization stated that its current position, “based on scientific evidence and based on the information disclosed so far, is that there are no facts or evidence that recommend the modification of the therapeutic strategy in the regarding drugs belonging to this pharmacological class [com a presença de losarnata]but emphasizes that the lots mentioned in a Sanofi-Medley statement must be replaced and collected according to the company’s own guidance”.