US accuses North Korea of ​​testing new intercontinental missile system | World

The launches carried out by North Korea on February 26 and March 4 were intended to test “elements of a new system” of intercontinental ballistic missiles, a senior White House official said on Thursday, who classified the maneuvers. of “severe escalation”.

“These launches certainly seek to test elements of this new system before North Korea proceeds with a long-range launch, which it could attempt to masquerade as a space launch,” the source added.

The Pyongyang government, for its part, assured that the launches carried out in late February and early March were tests for the development of satellites.

In response, the United States will on Friday announce measures to “prevent North Korea from gaining access to foreign products and technologies to develop its prohibited weapons programs” and “further actions will be taken in the coming days,” the source said. who requested anonymity.

“The United States decided to make this information public and share it with our allies and partners because we prioritize strategic risk reduction and because we firmly believe that the international community must speak with one voice to oppose the future development of these weapons by Korea. From north.”

“We continue to seek diplomatic dialogue and are ready to meet without conditions” with the North Koreans, the source added.

Washington and its allies failed in trying to get a UN Security Council text passed this week against North Korea, which Russia and China rejected.

Despite heavy international sanctions for its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, Pyongyang has so far turned down all offers for dialogue since talks in 2019 between leader Kim Jong Un and then US President Donald Trump collapsed.

North Korea has stepped up modernization of its army and warned in January that it could lift a self-imposed moratorium on tests of long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.

Washington’s announcement comes after the victory in South Korea’s presidential elections of Yoon Suk-yeol, who has already expressed his intention to show firmness in front of his northern neighbor.

In addition, the new president of the Republic of Korea, whom Joe Biden called on Thursday to congratulate him, promised to “teach some manners” to Kim Jong Un.

VIDEO: North Korea says it tested missile capable of hitting US territory