US and NATO escalation throw Russia into China’s lap – News

Geopolitics is the study of the relationships that States establish among themselves, territorially and ideologically. It is the board that defines the borders between countries and the way they relate to each other, whether political allies or adversaries. And the ongoing war in Ukraine is being a painful experience, for all of us, of how the pieces move on the world map.

The smartest thing is to observe everything with detachment and, as far as possible, coldly. The human tragedies we are witnessing make it difficult to read what is at stake. Every war is terrible and causes us revolt, horror, as well as an agonizing compassion for the victims.

In the heat of events, the tendency is to root against the aggressor. But that alone is not enough, if we want to be aware of the consequences that are often evident, even if the winner is the one that many consider the good guy in the story.

What is no longer discussed is that the planet will never be the same after Vladimir Putin committed the crime of invading a neighboring country that was about to leave its territorial zone of control. As we have already said, even if Russia emerges victorious, the tyrant who controls that country is defeated. But he’s just been a disgusting character since he took power.

There are many powerful beings scattered all over the place. And some are staying neutral or undercover only for strictly geopolitical interests. They are waiting to see what is left of the rubble to descend from their thrones and carry out their economic and diplomatic plunder.

While the US, NATO, Russia and Ukraine are scalping each other, there is one country that will emerge as the true victor, in fact, whatever the outcome. Yes, it’s China. A gigantic power that has been exercising its age-old wisdom of never invading countries, nor giving up even an inch of its territory.

At this point, it is difficult to understand the escalation that Moscow’s enemies are sponsoring, with no effort to seek peace and understanding. Insanity is the protagonist in all wars. It would be no different now. The novelty is that the Chinese have never been so strong, technologically developed and, how ironic, peaceful.

With each sanction against Russia, with each large American or European company that withdraws from that country, with each demonstration that Putin’s war power was not everything we imagined, Chinese President Xi Jinping controls himself not to smile.

There is no empty seat in the economy. No vacant space in power. Someone or something will occupy land, companies, business opportunities and, above all, the cracks of this stupid geopolitical confrontation.

It is not by chance that China is known as the Middle Kingdom. Thousands of years ago.