US Congress approves $14 billion budget for Ukraine – International

The United States Congress approved, on Thursday (10) night, a new federal budget for 2022 with almost US$ 14 billion in aid to Ukraine, which includes an economic and humanitarian component, but also weapons and ammunition.

The text was voted on by senators from both parties.

The House of Representatives had approved this aid the day before, and now the text goes to President Joe Biden for signature.

“We keep our promise to support Ukraine as it fights for its life against the evil (Russian President) Vladimir Putin,” Chuck Schumer, leader of Senate Democrats, said in a statement.

“With nearly $14 billion in emergency aid, Congress will pass more than double what the government originally requested,” said the political leader.

Lawmakers faced the latest in a series of duels over the administration shutdown, as government funding was due to expire at midnight Friday through Saturday. That would mean thousands of workers would be sent home without pay.

With deadline pressure on, senators ended up following their colleagues in the House of Representatives, who gave the green light for the $1.5 trillion package on Wednesday.

Government funding is regularly a contentious issue in the United States, as rival Democrats and Republicans avoid compromising their differing spending priorities for the next fiscal year.

On three previous occasions during Joe Biden’s tenure, lawmakers delayed passing a fiscal-year spending plan in favor of extending Donald Trump-era policies.

This time, however, Russia’s war against its Western-backed neighbor gave the process new impetus, and the end result was a comfortable 68-31 vote in favor of the budget.

A significant number of Senate Republicans tried to slow the process, arguing that aid to Ukraine should be separated from the broader funding package.

Others argued that they needed more time to evaluate the broad 2,700-page funding agreement, which covers all areas of the federal government.

The project allocates more than $780 billion in defense funding – a 5.6% increase over last year – and $730 billion in non-defence-related funding, an increase of 6.7%.