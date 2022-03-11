US, G7 to withdraw preferential status from Russia, sources say

By Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, along with the Group of Seven and the European Union, will act on Friday to revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” status for its invasion of Ukraine, several people told Reuters. familiar with the situation.

US President Joe Biden will announce the plans at the White House at 10:15 am (12:15 pm ET), one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The White House said Biden would announce “actions to continue holding Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unwarranted war against Ukraine,” but gave no details.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.

Removing Russia from its status as a favorite nation paves the way for the United States and its allies to impose tariffs on a wide range of Russian goods, which would further increase pressure on an economy that is already heading towards a “deep recession”.

The coordinated moves by Washington, London and other allies add to an unprecedented series of sanctions, export controls and banking restrictions aimed at putting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Europe’s biggest war since World War II.

Each country must implement the change in Russia’s trade status based on its own national processes, two of the sources said.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat