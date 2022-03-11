US threatens to sanction China for not sanctioning Russia

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo gave Chinese companies an ultimatum on Tuesday night: if they do not comply with US sanctions against Russia, they will run out of US equipment and software they need to manufacture your products.

In an interview with The New York Times, Raimondo stated that the Biden administration could “essentially shut down” Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation or any Chinese company that defies US sanctions and continues to supply chips and other advanced technologies to Russia.

According to the secretary, if we find out that a company like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation in Shanghai is selling its chips to Russia, “we could essentially shut down SMIC to prevent them from using our equipment and our software.”” she said.

Last Monday (7), Raimondo and the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea, Sung Wook announced the accession of the Republic of Korea to the global coalition of nations that are against Russian aggression.

The group is also formed by the countries of the European Union (EU), Japan, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and New Zealand and comprises the adoption of strict export measures, which prohibit the sale of certain high-tech products, including advanced semiconductors, to Russia and Belarus.

Understand how sanctions work

US export controls do not just apply to US companies, but to companies anywhere in the world that use US software or technology to manufacture their products, which would include Chinese companies.

China and Russia have strengthened their trade ties in recent years, and consequently the Chinese government has expressed some solidarity with the Russian government despite the invasion. Despite this, according to Raimondo, China does not have the capacity to manufacture the most advanced semiconductors in the world. As a result, Chinese companies that continue to supply Russia will face severe penalties.

