The Arthur do Val Case, the Mom I spoke, actually hides much more horror than one can imagine.

a rDCM report details what rape apologists call a “tour de blonde”, a tour of places where blondes are “available”, that is, vulnerable to abuse.

The report highlights that, in Eastern Europe, Ukraine is one of the countries where sex tourism has become more serious after the 2013/2014 protests.

Ukrainian women have become desirable stereotypes, products of an exploitative scheme that has made Ukraine’s sex industry one of the darkest in the world — “easy to be poor,” as Mama Falei put it.

Renan Santos and his partner Arthur do Val just took an old scrotum skeleton out of the closet.

Henrique Fogaça, chef and former presenter of Master Chef, heard in 2014, during an interview with Pânico, from Jovem Pan, the confession of Emílio Surita, presenter of the program, who said to “take care” of Ukrainian girls aged 17, 18 , 19, “who lost their parents in the war.”

“Bola and I have our NGO, it’s called Pau Sem Fronteiras, an NGO that we intend to continue helping these poor girls, all orphans”, said Surita.

He was referring to war victims, but he was met with laughter, without any trace of embarrassment or discomfort, from everyone in the studio, including one girl. “Sometimes we have to do it this way, anonymously,” she says.

You didn’t read it wrong: the hole is much, much lower. It must be a joke, of course! Surita and Bola ran so Mama Falei could walk, and it went completely unnoticed.

At the time, no one cared about the fact that Surita publicly stated that she travels to have sex with minors (rape of a vulnerable person). No one was exactly shocked by the disgusting expression “Dick Without Borders”. In fact, the audience enjoyed themselves.

They weren’t serious! The fact is that they are not mere “inappropriate nonsense”, “bullshit”, “mistakes”, pranks”, “force of expression”, etc. They refer to a heavy sexual exploitation scheme that ruins families. Whether or not they did what they say is not known. An investigation by the competent authorities would be in order.

These are the “communicators” of the Brazilian right. These are the deputies they elect. These are the men they “educate”.

