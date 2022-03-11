Video: Killed by attacks in Mariupol are buried in mass grave

local authorities in Mariupol rushed on Wednesday the 9th to bury the dead from the last two weeks of fighting in a mass grave.

City workers dug a trench about 25 meters long in one of the city’s former cemeteries and made the sign of the cross while pushing bodies wrapped in carpets or plastic bags.

The mass grave was opened on Tuesday and so far about 70 bodies have been buried.

About 1,200 people died in the nine-day siege of the city of 430,000 on the Sea of ​​Azov, the office of Zelensky.

Not all the dead buried here were killed in the fighting.

Some died at home of natural causes, but authorities have so far been unable to arrange for the collection of bodies for burial.

An AP reporter present estimated that about half of those at the tomb died from the intense bombing the city experienced.

AP journalists in Mariupol said there had been at least 8 major airstrikes in the city in the last 48 hours, with the fire department center being one of the most recent to be hit.

City residents stayed in their shelters for the most part, and temperatures dropped to -9C overnight.







