Video shows tank battle that allegedly killed Russian commander near Kiev

Ukrainian soldiers claimed on Thursday morning to have defeated Russians in an action in Brovary, a district located northeast of the capital Kiev. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shared a video of the fighting that shows gunfire, tanks being destroyed and the Russians attempting to retreat. According to Ukraine, a Moscow commander was killed in the action.

“The commander of the occupation regiment Colonel Zakharov was liquidated. During the battle in the Brovary district of the Kiev region, the battalion tactical group (BTGr) of the 6th Tank Regiment (Chebarkul) of the 90th Armored Division of the Command Central suffered significant losses of personnel and equipment,” said Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Twitter.

On Thursday, Ukraine and Russia failed to make any headway on a truce and lessen the big differences between the two countries in the first talks between their foreign ministers since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. highest level so far.

In interviews after the 90-minute meeting, Russian Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Dmytro Kuleba made it clear that the failure occurred because the expectations of what would be negotiated were completely different. While Ukraine wanted to negotiate a ceasefire, Russia wanted to discuss its old demands, such as the “demilitarization” of the neighboring country.

US intelligence says that all of the up to 190,000 Russian troops that were concentrated on the border have now entered Ukraine. Even so, there are indications that the blanket of the deployed Russian troops is short to ensure the occupation of the invaded territory. Military analysts are divided on when the major offensive against Kiev will begin, as well as the landing near Odessa.

Every attack front and every occupied territory means that Russian troops become thinner. Even after a conquest — like, for example, Kherson in the South — it is necessary to deploy soldiers to maintain the dominated areas and guarantee supply chains.

The Russian Army is currently conducting full or partial sieges in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol in the Southeast, Sumy in the Northeast, Kharkiv in the East and Chernihiv in the North. An effort to encircle Kiev, the most important objective of the invasion, has been underway for more than a week, and preparations are also underway for upcoming attacks on Odessa in the south and Zaporijia in the south-east — ahead of an attack on Dnipro, expected in then.