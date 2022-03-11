War in Ukraine: Children without food in freezing cold, the drama in the besieged city of Mariupol

2022-03-11
War in Ukraine: Children without food in freezing cold, the drama in the besieged city of Mariupol

Area destroyed by bombing in Mariupol

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Mariupol has been under attack for nine days

Many people in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have been left without food for their children, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

They also say there is no water or heating in the city, where more than 400,000 people are besieged by Russian forces.

ICRC staff in Mariupol say people are fighting each other over food and stealing fuel from other people’s cars.

All the shops and pharmacies have been looted and as there is no gas supply and the temperature at night is expected to drop to -5°C, it will be very difficult to stay warm.

