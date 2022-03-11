War in Ukraine: How Russians Use Emojis to Overcome Censorship | World

On February 24, as Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, an image began to spread on social media — a photo of Russian poet Pushkin, the number seven, and several lines with just the “walking person” emoji.

For those familiar with these symbols, the meaning was clear: a location (Pushkin Square in Moscow), a time (seven o’clock) and a call for an anti-government protest.

Social networks gain prominence in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia

The emojis referenced a code used for years in Russia to call for protests — a code so well-known to authorities that it doesn’t even work properly as a deterrent, according to human rights group OVD-Info.

Protests have been banned in the country since 2014 and violations of this law can lead to up to 15 days in detention for a first offense. Repeat offenders can receive prison sentences of up to five years.

Since then, it has been common for activists to use various code phrases to organize online.

Moscow police arrest protesters on March 2, 2022 — Photo: Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP

“It’s like, ‘Let’s take a walk downtown,’ or ‘The weather is great for a walk,'” says Maria. It is with a message like this that she informs her friends that she plans to participate in a protest.

What started out as a way to escape government censorship has almost become an inside joke or a meme, Maria told BBC News.

However, the consequences of not using this language in code can be severe.

Alexander participated in a protest in Moscow and posted about it on social media.

The next morning, plainclothes officers picked him up outside his girlfriend’s building and took him to the local police department. He was detained for several days and forced to sign a document listing what authorities said he had done.

We cannot be sure whether his participation in the protest or his activity on social media led to Alexander’s arrest. He was later arrested a second time, while using the Moscow Metro, on a day when he was not participating in a protest.

BBC News learned of other arrests based solely on social media activity, including a woman arrested over a Twitter message.

Protest against Putin in Moscow on March 6, 2022 — Photo: EPA/Via BBC

On Feb. 24, she posted, “It’s been a long time since I’ve been downtown,” and cited another account’s tweet containing a more explicit call to rally.

Five days later, she was arrested while catching a train.

She believes she was detected by facial recognition software active on Moscow’s metro system — and at her court hearing, a document containing her tweet was presented, showing that authorities took a screenshot almost immediately after she posted it. .

In another case, Niki, a blogger, described how the brother of a close friend was detained twice — once for just hours after participating in a protest; and again for a whole week for sharing the details with your friends on VK, a Russian website similar to Facebook.

Nearly 14,000 people have been detained across Russia since the conflict began two weeks ago, mostly for participating in protests, according to OVD-Info — which provides legal advice.

So far, most have been held for hours or days.

Is the situation changing?

A law was introduced in Russia on March 4 to combat “fake news” about the military. But the law is believed to be used to further quell protests against the war — including prison terms of up to 15 years, much longer than previous sentences.

For young people like Maria, this “already changed things, because now I’m afraid to go out to protest and I’m also afraid to post about this ‘special operation’ [invasão russa da Ucrânia]”.

And there are clear indications that arrests have increased since the new law was introduced, says OVD-Info.

Where are Russians posting now?

Shutting down independent media outlets, blocking Facebook and restricting Russian posts on TikTok have eliminated key information access routes, says OVD-Info coordinator Leonid Drabkin. He believes that the people themselves will censor themselves, for fear of the authorities.

“Now, if you browse Instagram, you’ll find there are 10 times fewer posts,” he says.

Many of your contacts have completely deleted their social media profiles.

This has already affected the number of people “courageous enough to protest”.

The names of some contributors have been changed to protect their identities.