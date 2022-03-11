War in Ukraine is marked by meetings and goodbyes; ‘Now I feel safe, but I left my heart behind,’ says refugee | Newspaper Today

The UN stated that more than 2.3 million people left the Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion on 24 February. The immigration agency claims that, of this total, 112,000 are not Ukrainians, but people of other nationalities. Jornal Hoje shows stories of meetings and goodbyes caused by the war in the country.
When they finally arrive in a country without war, refugees often describe a lot of feelings.
Svitlana translates: “the journey is long and difficult. It took me 25 hours to get here. Now I feel safe, but I left my heart behind in Ukraine.”
Refugees, mostly women with children, rest after arriving at the Polish border — Photo: AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu
Most of the people who leave Ukraine are women and children, who, even when they are small, understand that they need to say goodbye to their parents, who must stay to fight.
The main destination for those fleeing the war remains Poland. About 1.3 million have already entered the country. At the main Polish train station, families are reunited after traveling along dangerous paths.
Anna, who lives in Poland, was expecting her mother and child who were in Ukraine. “I love my son very much. I really want to hug him,” she says. Before the child could pass the barriers, Anna grabbed his hand..
The boy’s grandmother says the trip was dramatic. “There was bombing when we were in Kharkiv. We were stuck in traffic for two hours, driving with the windows closed. It was very scary,” she says.
Refugees line up in Shehyni, near the Polish border, to leave Ukraine — Photo: Daniel Cole/AP Photo
Those who wait on the other side of the border also suffer. Dmitri, who lives in London, has crossed Europe to Romania to look for his sister Natasha, who has fled Kharkiv. “I know she’s somewhere,” he says. With binoculars, he looks for some signal at the checkpoint and after a while they meet again.
“I left my husband and parents behind. Is very sad. I know that many other families also had to split up,” says Natasha.
