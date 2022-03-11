What can we do with the clues that Sars-CoV-2 leaves in the brain? – 03/10/2022

In recent days, studies have come out showing what can happen to the brain after the passage of Sars-CoV-2. You don’t need to think a lot to bet that there will still be several other works in this line.

After all, everyone is smart. In January of this year alone, 89 million people around the world tested positive for Covid-19. And it is already expected that a part of them will start to complain about memory lapses, difficulty naming things, feeling that thoughts emerge in slow motion and without the same clarity as before. Yes, this coronavirus seems to give us a headache.

Scientists at the University of Oxford, UK, published this week in the journal nature an article in which, trying to explain these pictures, they compare MRI images of the brain of 401 people before and after they had a mild picture of covid-19. In summary, they noticed that certain brain structures simply shrank after infection.

In another work, this one from Columbia University, in the United States, which came out in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, the researchers performed the autopsy of ten individuals who complained of memory problems in the long covid and who, unfortunately, died of some other cause. In their brain, they found lesions similar to those that appear in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

All this is frightening at first sight, but we can’t start worrying about it. Even because that’s not how it, the head, works. I understood this when I had a great conversation with neurologist and neuroimmunologist Diogo Haddad Santos, coordinator of the Memory Center at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz and professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Santa Casa de São Paulo.

At the end of the first year of the pandemic, in 2020, the doctor participated in a great discussion at Oswaldo Cruz about the impact of covid-19 on memory. At the time, one thing or another was known and the optimistic conclusion was that, in a year or two — that is, now — we would understand much more about the action of Sars-CoV-2 on the central nervous system.

“We wanted to know how much cognition was affected, if all infected people were at the same risk of cognitive losses and, above all, if it could be avoided”, says the neurologist. “But to be honest, in this field not much has changed since then.”

The virus being found in the brain wasn’t exactly a surprise

When, back in the day, scientists spotted Sars-CoV-2 in the central nervous system, there was a fuss. With our mouths open—wow!—, we received the news that, somehow, he was passing through the blood-brain barrier that surrounds the brain.

I could describe it as a structure that, among other characteristics capable of offering protection, is formed by capillaries whose endothelium, its inner lining, does not leave much gap between one cell and another precisely to prevent the passage of substances or agents that cause damage. disease that happens to circulate in the blood.

The fact is, among those who knew about infections or the brain, there was no big surprise. “Other coronaviruses, which came before covid-19, crossed this barrier. There was no reason for Sars-CoV-2 to be different”, recalls Diogo Haddad.

For him, people paid more attention this time because it is a pandemic, with a huge number of cases that, tomorrow or the day after, may have cognition problems. “But this possibility, in itself, is not a novelty”, he reinforces.

In fact, the threat is not even unique to coronaviruses. Anyone working in the field of cognitive neurology knows well that, for example, after any pneumonia, a person can experience a drop in executive functions. And the head is even capable of getting worse if this creature decides to go back to work right away and at a mile a minute.

In some cases, the return to routine needs to be slow

Of course, there is a difference if the professional activity includes simpler tasks or if it requires a lot of attention, planning, creativity, decision making, calculation skills, ability to make presentations, manage crises, negotiate… of cognition.

“Even because the person only feels that they have a cognitive problem when it starts to affect their day-to-day life, interfering with their professional performance or their relationships”, notes the neurologist.

Thus, a physics teacher can have the same neurological impairment as a manual worker and end up feeling more memory lapses. It is not always, however, just a matter of greater perception. It can also be because of forcing in the routine resumption phase.

According to Diogo Haddad, when someone has an infection like covid-19 and, after the acute phase, decides to quickly resume their busy schedule, their head can even get worse. “Contrary to what many people think, the brain is not unattainable,” he explains. “Sars-CoV-2 clearly has a neurotropism, that is, a facility for multiplying in neurons. And, after this attack, they need time to reorganize.”

He compares the situation with that of a runner who, after convalescence, decides to return to training: “He doesn’t get out of bed for a marathon. First, he will run 1 kilometer, then 2 kilometers and so on.” He couldn’t even run further than that at first. And if he persisted, he might get sick.

“However, nobody has that notion when it’s the brain,” notes Haddad. “Like the muscles or the cardiovascular system, it also needs to readapt.” Therefore, slowing down may be advisable.

How long does it take? Guess the answer! “It depends,” says the doctor. “It’s very individual, depending on age, cognitive reserve, if you are someone who does physical exercise, if you sleep well and how you eat,” he says. “And, of course, we must consider everyday activities.” Heavy meetings or difficult classes can correspond to the comparison marathon.

Think about it: cognitive rehabilitation

Contrary to what some recommend – waiting a few months before seeking help in the long covid -, Diogo Haddad thinks that if you constantly need to reread a page in a book or if you’re forgetting details of what you got right with colleagues, for example , this perception of something different with memory should not be neglected. “But unfortunately, everyone’s tendency is to minimize and attribute signals like this to the rush”, he observes.

In his opinion, this should be discussed with a health professional — “preferably, a neurologist, a psychiatrist, a geriatrician or a psychologist, although even a general practitioner can assess whether special help is needed”, referring to to cognitive rehabilitation. Ever heard of it? It is something much more complex than sending the guy to solve a riddle. What will be prescribed will depend on careful evaluation.

“There is no imaging or blood test capable of diagnosing memory problems”, explains the doctor. “But, from the cognitive evaluation, I can intuit that the affected area in the brain is right next to, let’s say, another one that has to do with motor skills. Therefore, for the cognitive rehabilitation of this patient, it will be much more effective for me to indicate physical exercise. than crossword puzzles.”

And it is at this point that there is great value in mapping the damage done by Sars-CoV-2. If the neurologist knows the areas of the brain that are usually affected by it, it will be easier to plan what needs to be done to return cognitive function or, even before that, prevent its collapse.

But without panic about the results of the studies available so far: “The Oxford one did not check whether all people with shrunken brain structures had memory problems in the long covid”, points out the doctor. In terms of cognition, changes in images do not always translate into problems.

“In the brain, everything works on the basis of neural networks”, teaches Haddad. That is, paths formed by neurons that communicate with each other and that can deviate from numerous changes.

Why the language difficulty?

Most people who relate memory difficulties to Covid-19 report that they struggle to find the right words and, not infrequently, even change them. Could brain areas associated with language be coronavirus favorites? Why would it impact other skills less?

“There are only hypotheses”, says Professor Diogo Haddad. “One of them is that the brain is intelligent. It knows that we use language all the time. So, it is as if, when invaded by the virus, it somehow sends it to the region where the damage would be less in the long run. term, because there are more neural networks there, and therefore the greater the chance that the neurons will create alternative paths later.”

The only certainty is that the brain has incredible plasticity. So much so that no one can guarantee whether, after a while, the areas that appeared shrunken in the British study would not have returned to what they were, especially in young patients. It’s a matter of trusting our head more and remembering that it can also be helped.