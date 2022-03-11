What may be behind hair loss and hair thickening – 03/10/2022

Marked hair loss, decreased volume, increased hair thickness or exacerbated growth are indications that health needs attention. Lack of vitamins, hormonal imbalance and even diseases that affect more than one organ, such as some autoimmune, are on the list of dysfunctions that involve the wires in our body.

Hair and fur have a determined cycle that includes physiological periods of shedding, but they grow back. It is normal to lose around 100 to 150 hairs daily, more than that indicates some pathology, especially if it is intense, lasting and there are flaws.

The changes are more noticeable in women, with the growth of thicker specimens in the supralabial region (mustache), face in general, abdomen and nipples. Menstrual cycle fluctuations —pregnancy, postpartum and menopause—are among the most frequent causes.

Men have hair spread all over their body, with the exception of the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, glans of the penis and mucous membranes, being more common to present some type of alopecia. In children, this fact is related to precocious puberty and endocrinological alterations.

“Any disorder, hospitalization or acute illness can impact the capillary structure, which is a representation of a systemic situation”, says Karen Faggioni de Marca Seidel, endocrinologist and director of the Defat (Department of Female Endocrinology, Andrology and Transgenderism) at SBEM ( Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology).

In all cases, it is necessary to consult with doctors to carry out the correct diagnosis and the most appropriate treatment. Often, the capillary sign is just one of the signs.

Image: iStock / Getty Images

Baldness (androgenetic alopecia) has a genetic origin and is more frequent in men and the lack of hair is perceived on the top and front of the head. In women, it affects the top and crown of the head.

Alopecia areata consists of sudden loss with rounded areas, single or multiple on the scalp, beard, eyelashes and eyebrows.

Telogen effluvium —increased daily hair loss due to stress, among other possible factors, in the acute or chronic version whose symptom is the decrease in volume in the length of the hair— and scarring alopecia caused by inflammatory processes of the scalp are other pathologies.

Hair loss after covid-19 was a recurring observation, especially in the first variants, but it is temporary.

The inflammatory process triggered affects several organs and hair loss is a temporary symptom. “They are born again, but nothing can be done to prevent or stop it”, explains Marcella Araújo, dermatologist, master in integral health, hair disease fellow at the University of Miami and supervisor of the dermatology residency at IMIP (Instituto de Medicina Full Professor Fernando Figueira), in Recife.

Macro and micronutrient deficiency

Lack of minerals, vitamins and a low-protein diet cause diffuse hair loss. When they are at levels below recommended, copper, zinc, iron, vitamin D and B12 are the ones that most affect the locks.

It is also important to check vitamins C and E. “Using A to treat hair loss is a mistake, as its excess induces the problem”, warns Adriano Almeida, dermatologist, trichologist and president of SBC (Brazilian Hair Society) .

Some of the systemic autoimmune syndromes — those in which the immune system attacks the body’s own structures — cause hair to fall out, such as systemic lupus erythematosus and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, among other symptoms.

Any hormonal change stimulates hair loss or thinning, both in men and women, for example, increased testosterone or thyroid fluctuations.

polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome causes an increase in androgens, which are the hormones responsible for masculinization and, in the case of women, affect libido and hair.

Seidel explains that the syndrome causes more visible fuzz on the face, abdomen, chest and, sometimes, the buttocks.

Image: Getty Images/BBC News

The use of some drugs, such as psychiatric drugs, causes changes in the structure of the wires and others of continuous use lead to unusual growth. It is important to always talk to your doctor if you notice significant changes.

Chemical processes: dyeing and straightening

Experts comment that one of the main reasons for hair loss is the excess of chemistry, without the association of any health issue.

Sources: Adriano Almeidadermatologist, trichologist and president of SBC (Brazilian Hair Society); Karen Faggioni by Marca Seidelendocrinologist and director of Defar (Department of Female Endocrinology, Andrology and Transgenderism) of SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology) and Marcella Araújodermatologist, master in integral health, fellow in hair disease at the University of Miami and supervisor of the dermatology residency at IMIP (Instituto de Medicina Integral Prof. Fernando Figueira), in Recife.