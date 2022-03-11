WhatsApp will have more restrictions on messages within conversations

A new message restriction update in Whatsapp is to reach all users. As it did two years ago, the messenger seeks to combat misinformation and fake news within the platform. For now, the novelty is in the testing phase in the beta version of the app, but everything indicates that it is here to stay.

The information was released by the WABetaInfo portal, which specializes in revealing everything that is being tested in the messenger. This new limitation is worth checking out to prepare. After all, soon the modification will be implemented.

What is the new messaging restriction on WhatsApp?

First, it is worth noting that WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted. They have a kind of unique counter that knows how to identify which messages are repeated. In fact, this is one of the ways that the platform has to block and punish spam, for example.

The company cannot read the counter, but it is possible to identify similarities between texts and files. From there comes the recent update released by users of the beta version of the device. In fact, the modification was found primarily in the software code.

After all, what changes in WhatsApp messages?

A screenshot released by WABetaInfo shows how the change works in practice. From this implementation, users will have message sharing limit. That is, a message cannot be replicated to several different destinations.

WhatsApp limited the sharing of the same message to a single group. Well, you can no longer forward the same message to several different groups.

If before, there was a limit of shares, now the path has narrowed even further. Only one shipment will be possible and nothing else.

Find out when the news will officially arrive

There is still no specific date for the official release and distribution of the update. Likewise, the company did not comment on the matter or its motivations.

The expectation is that this change will be made to further disrupt the spreaders of fake messages and spam. In fact, sharing “robots” should be stopped by WhatsApp more easily.