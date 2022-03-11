WHO urges Ukrainians to destroy disease samples

The WHO (World Health Organization) “strongly recommended” that Ukraine destroy its disease samples held in public health laboratories to prevent what it called “potential spills”.

According to broadcaster Sky News, an official from the entity told Reuters that the recommendation made to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health talks about destroying “high-threat pathogens” for security purposes, but does not clarify whether it is related to the Russian invasion.

Yesterday, the Russian Defense Ministry accused the US government of having financed a biological weapons program in Ukraine and said it had found evidence in this regard in Ukrainian laboratories.

“The purpose of these Pentagon-funded biological research in Ukraine was to create a mechanism for the covert spread of deadly pathogens,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at his morning press conference.

According to him, Moscow recovered “documents sent by employees of Ukrainian laboratories”, evoking “the transfer of human biomaterials collected in Ukraine to foreign countries at the request of US representatives”.

Konashenkov also cited an “American project for the transfer of pathogens by migratory wild birds between Ukraine and Russia and other neighboring countries.”

“In laboratories established and funded in Ukraine, these documents show that experiments were carried out with samples of bat coronaviruses,” Konashenkov said.

US denies allegation of biological weapons

The United States and Ukraine have denied the existence of laboratories to produce biological weapons in this country, which has faced an onslaught of tens of thousands of Russian troops since February 24.

In 2018, Russia accused the United States of secretly conducting biological experiments in a laboratory in Georgia. Just like Ukraine, this former Soviet republic also wants to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the EU (European Union).

To justify its offensive, Moscow indicated that Ukraine wanted to equip itself with nuclear weapons, which it voluntarily renounced in the 1990s.