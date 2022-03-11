With an eye on the gamer public, SBT bets on a copy of Casimiro

With an eye on the gamer audience, SBT will bet on a format of streamers like Casimiro Miguel. Starting this Friday (11), the SBT Games channel will make live reactions (react) on Twitch of the chapters of Street Fighter 2 Victory (1995) and then will make the episodes available for free on SBT Vídeos, a streaming service broadcaster free of charge.

To the TV news, the broadcaster revealed that the one who will react to the anime will be Focasp, streamer of SBT Games, on the platform most used by gamers. With the name of “Ryuact” — a joke with the name of the protagonist Ryu, the live broadcasts will always be on Fridays, starting at 23:00.

Recently, Casimiro left SBT to dedicate himself to his online content. He was a sports commentator for SBT Rio and is in negotiations to renew his contract with TNT Sports, a sports project owned by WarnerMedia, on a basis that prioritizes his own projects. Globo is also interested in surfing the success of the phenomenon.

Based on the classic fighting video game, Street Fighter 2 Victory was already shown on SBT in the 1990s; in the early 2000s on Cartoon Network, on pay TV; and in 2017 it was acquired by Netflix. Now, the cartoon returns to Silvio Santos’ station, but not on open TV.

Street Fighter 2 Victory

The series shows the saga of Ryu, a 17-year-old who lives in Japan until he receives a letter from his friend Ken, who invites him to go to the United States. In the correspondence, the protagonist receives money and a ticket. Upon meeting, the two begin to visit various countries, meeting the best martial arts fighters in the world, teaming up with Chun-Li.

The trio then try to fight General Bison and his criminal empire on Shadaloo. The “street fighters” follow a code of honor based on three pillars: discipline, justice and responsibility.