With an incurable disease, Ana Beatriz Nogueira discovers cancer: Suffering

According to the actress, sclerosis brings suffering

Considered one of the great stars of Rede Globo, Ana Beatriz Nogueira is shining in the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”. In early March, she received an overwhelming diagnosis.

In short, the actress fighting multiple sclerosisa disease incurable that affects the nervous system. now she found a lung cancer, still at an early stage.

At the time she discovered the cancer, the famous had influenza and had to undergo a CT scan.

During the examination, the images detected a small tumor. In May, Ana Beatriz Nogueira will undergo surgery to remove the tumor.

According to the global press, she is doing well, receiving follow-up and waiting for the surgery.

Virgínia Fonseca opens a company, belittles Leonardo’s family and sour relationship: “Each one is each one” Pedro Leonardo detonates what he thinks of Virgínia, after the artist is accused of belittling family: “My brother Former stepfather of Neymar Jr. tries to generate engagement on social networks and distributes money to followers

HEALTH STATUS IS EXPOSED

On social media, the actress shows good humor in the midst of the tragic news. In a video, she proves your health is great when dancing and smiling next to her friend, Márcia Rubim.

“This March I have my surgery, in April I’ll come back to dance with friends and whoever else comes”, announced Ana Beatriz Nogueira.

It is worth remembering that the actress is hopeful of having a speedy recovery in April, so that she can start recording “Olho por Olho”, a new Globo soap opera, in May.

ACTRESS INCURABLE DISEASE

As we mentioned, Ana Beatriz Nogueira has been fighting multiple sclerosis for years.

Although treatment has made the symptoms of the disease more mild, there is still no definitive solution for sclerosis.

At the time she discovered the disease, the actress was terrified by the lack of information and exposed what she lived to Patricia Kogut.

“I got the diagnosis. Until you understand that the berimbau is not a flute, you suffer. It was a Suffering for lack of information. People are scared of the name, but sclerosis means inflammation. It is a cognitive disease, but I am obedient in the treatment, in these 12 years I have had nothing”, said the famous.