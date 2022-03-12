2 years into the covid pandemic: 5 lessons on vaccines, variants, infection and remote work

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on 2 years into the covid pandemic: 5 lessons on vaccines, variants, infection and remote work 0 Views

  • Peter Ball
  • BBC World Service

People walking down the street wearing masks

Credit, Getty Images

It has been two years since the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Covid-19 was officially a pandemic.

Since that March 11, 2020, the world has changed at incredible speed — from the way we work to the ways to prevent disease.

Here are five lessons we’ve learned since the beginning of the pandemic.

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

Before the pandemic, the fastest vaccine had taken four years to develop. The first vaccine against covid took just 11 months to be ready

As soon as the pandemic started, researchers started racing to make a vaccine that could protect people against Covid-19.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia v Ukraine: Military kidnaps Ukrainian mayor

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Russian soldiers on Ukrainian soil of having kidnapped …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved