325-Million-Year-Old Ten-Armed Octopus Fossil Named After President Joe Biden | Environment

2 of 2 Syllipsimopodi bideni, the oldest relative of today’s octopuses, has ten arms. Its name is a tribute to President Joe Biden. — Photo: Reuters/AMNH/S. THURSTON

Syllipsimopodi bideni, the oldest relative of today’s octopuses, has ten arms. Its name is a tribute to President Joe Biden. — Photo: Reuters/AMNH/S. THURSTON