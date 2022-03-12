5 Signs You’re Drinking Water Wrongly

Drinking plenty of water is a health tip that no one disputes. The liquid keeps us hydrated, promotes the proper functioning of the body, helps in the transport of oxygen and helps organs and joints to perform their functions better.

However, there are some precious tips about drinking the liquid. Specialists teach that it is important to dose the amount and also the moments in which water is ingested – excess, for example, can impair the functioning of the urinary tract. Check out some tips on the subject:

1. Bdrink excess water

Many believe that the more water you drink, the better. However, ingesting it requires more bladder activity, which may not be all that beneficial.

In an interview with The Sun, obstetrician and gynecologist Stergios Stelios Doumouchtsis stated that in addition to overloading the bladder, drinking too much water can cause hyponatremia – it occurs when blood sodium levels drop dangerously, causing nausea, headaches, mental confusion, convulsions and even coma.

According to Doumouchtsis, the ideal is to take a total volume between 1.5 and two liters per day.

2. Bdrink lots of water before bed

Drinking a lot of water before bed will disrupt sleep as you will have to wake up to empty your bladder. The consequences of a bad night are well known: bad mood, irritation and difficulty concentrating.

When nights like this are repeated, there are several damages to the body, including a greater risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and depression.

The recommendation of experts is to reduce fluid intake about three hours before bed.

3. Do not drink water when consuming alcoholic beverages

After a night of many drinks, it’s no use drinking water only the next day. It is important to add water between alcoholic drinks to avoid hangovers and also heart problems.

According to cardiologist Suzanne Steinbaum, consuming too much alcohol or drinking daily can lead to atrial fibrillation – a type of cardiac arrhythmia.

“If your heart rate increases after drinking, it is most likely due to dehydration. To help combat this, make sure you stay properly hydrated when consuming alcohol.”

4. Forgetting to drink water when waking up

Starting the day with a large glass of water is essential to wake up the body and its organs.

Nutritionists recommend the habit to fight bloating, gain more energy and decrease appetite.