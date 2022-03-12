6 great news coming to Android in 2022

Google announced the arrival of a set of new features for its products in the android in this year. The package brings improvements to Gboard — the company’s virtual keyboard —, the automatic caption generator, Google TV, file sharing and the photo blur tool.

These changes are intended to improve the user experience and come at a time when Android 12 is still being rolled out on various cell phone models. Check out the set of news planned by the search giant for its mobile operating system in 2022 below.

6. Correction of writing in Gboard

Gboard is smarter to help you with grammar (Image: Playback/Google)

The first addition is Gboard’s grammar checking system for all Android devices. Before, the functionality was exclusive to Pixel 6 devices until it arrived for other models in the line at the beginning of the year. Now, everyone who uses the Google keyboard will be able to detect errors and suggest corrections while typing, as with many competitors.

5. Automatic offline subtitles

The feature can be useful when you need to copy some part of the audio or for those who prefer to read rather than listen (Image: Playback/Google)

The Android Live Transcribe app now supports offline mode and can generate subtitles by transforming speech into text in real time without requiring an internet connection. You can use transcription while you’re on a plane, on the subway, in the woods, or wherever else there’s no mobile data or Wi-Fi.

4. Google TV with more context

Google TV users will notice a Highlights tab with a news feed and reviews about most watched movies, series and shows. Each of the texts contains links to the content, so just tap on them to start watching. The addition is an excellent choice for anyone who likes to see reviews or find out what’s new about a movie.

3. Nearby Share to all sides

Nearby Share should make it easy to share photos, videos, and other types of files with multiple people, as you can add multiple recipients during a transfer. The good part is that this feature will be for devices running Android 6 or higher, so pretty much all should be covered.

2. Control your app usage time

The widget allows you to see which apps are most used and set some limits for them (Image: Playback/Google)

For those interested in reducing cell phone usage, a new screen time widget will be added to Android. The utility instantly shows you the three most used apps every day, with an option to set a timer and a focus mode to pause apps that might distract you while working. The widget also allows you to set up a “sleep time” mode that mutes your device and switches the screen to black and white.

1. Blurring photos of people, animals and objects

Finally, Portrait Blur will be improved to allow for easier photo editing. The tool makes it possible to blur the background in portraits already saved on your phone, so you can make the image more emphatic. Before, the tool only worked with people, but now you can also praise pets, food and plants.

Any old photo without the feature enabled will be able to go through Portrait Blur. In this case, Google hasn’t said when it intends to roll out this feature, but you must have a Pixel phone or a Google One subscription to enjoy it.

Bonus: Okay Google, Pay My Parking

Another novelty, although it is not expected to arrive in Brazil, is the ability to pay for parking by voice. Just say “Okay Google, pay for parking” at ParkMobile company locations and Assistant will take care of the rest. The transaction is done with Google Pay and there is support for verifying information about the vacancy or extending the time purchased at the parking meter.

New features make it easier than ever to share and use Android. This is a beautiful addition by Google to its portfolio of services to please the loyal consumer, not only those who are adept at the Pixel cell phone line, but the other fans.

