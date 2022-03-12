a nutritious food and a powerful antioxidant, check out

Flaxseed is a seed that the human being has cultivated since long before Christand that actually offers many health benefits of who consumes it. So, in this Friday, March 11thyou will learn the most positive points of introducing the linseed in your food.

In this sense, a very interesting factor of this seed is that it can be introduced into various recipes. In this way, she goes very well with oatmeal, salad, drinks or pasta. Therefore, the home life cataloged the main benefits that flaxseed has to offer for the organism.

What are the benefits of flaxseed

Flaxseed is a great option for complement the nutritional power of meals. After all, it helps improvement of intestinal transit and also us effects of menopause. Furthermore, it is also a very efficient antioxidant. Follow up!

high nutritional power

One of the main benefits of flaxseed is precisely in relation to its high power of nutrition. After all, this food contains a huge amount of vitamins and other nutrients. Among them are, for example, the protein, fiber, phosphorus, iron and also zinc. Furthermore, it is extremely rich in omega 3being considered the biggest vegetable source of this oil.

Helps with bowel function

Another very interesting property of flaxseed is in relation to its aid in intestinal control. This is because, as shown, this is a food very rich in fiber, which is a regulating agent of this flowand directly favors the proper functioning of the intestine.

Flaxseed is a powerful antioxidant

In general, flaxseed also has a large amount of lignans, which is an important antioxidant and estrogenic. In this way, it works in fighting free radicalsthus helping to reduce the risk of cancer, and improving the whole health of the organism.

Improves the effects of menopause

For those who are in the menopause period, flaxseed can be an interesting ally. That’s given that she is rich in omega 3, mineral salts and also in fatty acids. In this way, it manages to improve the effects caused by this period, since help with hormone replacement.

