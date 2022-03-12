After beating covid-19 and a case of pneumonia, 3-year-old girl leaves the hospital and runs to hug her cousin – Revista Crescer

+



When 3-year-old Manuela was released from the hospital after a hard struggle with Covid-19her first act was to hug her little cousin, Aurora, who was waiting for her with a balloon in the street, in front of the health unit. The video of the two was successful on social networks and was posted on Instagram profile electrical engineer Daniel Siqueira de Almeida, 34, Manuela’s father. And the family did have a lot of reason to celebrate. After all, after being in a serious condition and having had a pneumoniathe little girl finally beat the disease.

A resident of Goiânia (GO), Daniel told TO GROW who lived days of great anguish after discovering that her daughter was with covid-19. It all started when his wife, Ana Priscilla Pereira, was infected with the disease at work. The father then decided to take his daughter to her mother-in-law’s house and do the isolation over there. However, on the first night, the little one already started to feel a little fever. The family thought that the girl already had the coronavirus, due to the symptoms, but, in fact, at that first moment, she had the enterovirus – a virus responsible for diseases in children, with very variable clinical manifestations, the most common being a febrile illness. does not specify.

Three-year-old girl beats covid and hugs her little cousin (Photo: Personal Archive)

The symptoms didn’t stop there! The little one also ended up catching covid-19 and, in addition to the fever, started to present cough and runny nose. “We were afraid. First, we thought that nothing would happen because Manuela is a child. But we knew that she has a predisposition to respiratory diseases, so I was very afraid”, said the father.

In the first weeks, Manuela still had a light condition. However, the family already feared a worsening, as the girl had a history of seizures. bronchitis, which progressed to pneumonia. “She has had three pneumonias in the past year,” recalled her father. And, in fact, the little one developed very strong pneumonia and had very low saturation, requiring hospitalization.

During hospitalization, despite the severity of the case, Manuela did not need the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and, after three days in the hospital, she gradually showed signs of improvement. “Those who saw the exams were scared, because her lung was highly compromised, but she wasn’t tired when it came to breathing. We have medical friends who were very concerned. However, those who were clinically analyzing her, saw that she wasn’t so bad like that. She is very strong by the way”, explained the electrical engineer.

Little Manuela spent three days in the hospital (Photo: Personal Archive)

Fortunately, Manuela recovered well and is now being followed up with an infectious disease specialist and a pulmonologist. The moment of leaving for home was celebrated with great enthusiasm. “She couldn’t wait to get out of the hospital. Being able to see her cousin! I wanted to play all day, saying that she was healed. She was very happy”, reported her father.

After going through this experience, Daniel left a message for the other families: “I recommend that children be vaccinated. Do not want to see your child sick. Let the children grow up healthy. They are our future”, he defended.

