After passing through 4 countries in 14 days, a Brazilian who lived in Ukraine manages to arrive in São Paulo | Ukraine and Russia

Brazilian Walther Lang, 47, managed to escape Ukraine and return to Brazil this Thursday (10), but for that he had to face nine cities and four countries in 14 days of travel.

Married to a Ukrainian, the digital artist had lived between Brazil and Ukraine for eight years. For the past four years, he has taken up residence in Kiev with his wife, Oksana Kuiantseva. With the beginning of the attacks on the capital, Lang decided to leave Ukraine on the second day of the war, February 25, and began the long journey to reach São Paulo, where his brother lives.

The first stage was a 26-hour drive to the town of Truskavets, in a mountainous region of the country known for its ski resorts. “The choice to go there was because there are many hotels in this region. It was the only safest place to arrive and have a room to stay”, said the Brazilian.

1 of 3 Walther and Oksana broke up on the trip; she wanted to stay in her country to help — Photo: Walther Lang/Personal Archive Walther and Oksana got separated on the trip; she wanted to stay in her country to help — Photo: Walther Lang/Personal Archive

From there, Lang decided to take a train to Lviv, a city close to the border with Poland, in an attempt to cross the border. “At the train station, the all-night dispute was over electrical outlets. It has a lot of cell phones and few outlets,” he said.

It was also at the Lviv train station, on the 4th day of the trip, where the Brazilian found a stuffed animal — probably left behind by a child. He ended up becoming Walther’s only companion for the next few days.

The Brazilian’s wife decided to stay in Lviv, volunteering to help the Ukrainian army. The couple agreed that Walther would continue his journey to Brazil. “It was a very difficult decision to agree that he would go, and I would stay. On the last day he was begging me to go along with him and be safe,” says Oksana, who also refused to leave her mother, who refused to leave the parents.

From Lviv, the Brazilian left on a humanitarian aid bus heading to Poland. After a few hours of travel, the group arrived at the police station on the border with the neighboring country. With the documents approved, they were authorized to continue their journey. But the bus would not start. “It took two hours for it to work. Imagine the scene: the bus was 20 centimeters from the lane that divides Ukraine from Poland, and we were in this lane and the bus was not starting,” he says.

2 of 3 Walther managed to board the FAB flight in Lisbon — Photo: Walther Lang/Arquivo Personal Walther managed to board the FAB flight in Lisbon — Photo: Walther Lang/Arquivo Personal

Upon arriving in Poland, the digital artist managed to take a van to the capital, Warsaw. He stayed in a Brazilian hostel. That’s where he got internet to buy plane tickets to Brazil. With three connections, he would reach his final destination, São Paulo, in 37 hours.

Lang departed Warsaw for the first stop: Bari, Italy. This was already the 6th day of the trip. “Here I begin to realize that there is another world too, normal people at the airport fiddling with their cell phones. Total contrast to Lviv, people scrambling to find an outlet, waiting for the phone to charge.”

The same day, he left for Milan, where he spent the night at the airport. Employees opened the second floor of the place, which was closed, especially so Walther and others who were also fleeing the war could rest.

3 of 3 Walther Lang took 14 days to arrive in São Paulo — Photo: GloboNews Walther Lang took 14 days to arrive in São Paulo — Photo: GloboNews

From Milan, Walther took the flight to Lisbon—his last stop before São Paulo. But, to board to Brazil, it was necessary to carry out a Covid-19 test. And the result was positive.

The disease postponed by another six days Lang’s return to Brazil. The first night after the result, he slept in a special room inside the Lisbon airport. The next day, he got an apartment to stay in isolation. “By coincidence, the owner of the apartment is Ukrainian. I had a hard time finding a place that would accept me because I was confirmed with Covid,” he said.

From Ukraine, Walther left with two pants, two blouses and a jacket on his body — to withstand the freezing winter temperatures. In the backpack, just another sweater, some basic hygiene items and the computer. It was with these items that the Brazilian spent six days isolated in the Portuguese capital.

Last Wednesday (9), the FAB flight that was to rescue Brazilians arrived in Europe. Lang got a spot at the plane’s stop in Lisbon, and left the apartment in a hurry.

On the return trip to Brazil, the first stop was Recife, where Walther — who still only had his winter clothes with him — got a short-sleeved T-shirt, donated by an airport employee.

A few hours later, the FAB flight left for the final destination: Brasília. From there, at the end of the night, the Brazilian boarded a commercial flight bound for Guarulhos Airport. He landed on Thursday (10), at 11:35 pm, exactly two weeks after the start of his flight.