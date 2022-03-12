Ancestral Vampire Squid Species 328 Million Years Old Named After Joe Biden

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



A 328-million-year-old fossil of a species that gave rise to the vampire squid, which was donated to a museum in 1988, has only now been given an official name in honor of the current President of the United States of America.

THE Syllipsimopodi bideni was first discovered in Montana, and donated to the Royal Ontario Museum in 1988. Since that date, kept in a drawer, the squid — which is not actually a squid — has only now been analyzed.

It’s been resting in a museum since the 1980’s and no one had realized it was important,” American Natural Museum paleontologist Christopher Whalen told the New York Times.

To the same newspaper, Thomas Clements, a paleontologist at the University of Birmingham in England, explained that “the probability of these tiny ‘bags of water’ turning into fossils is astronomically low“.

The fossil belongs to the most ancient ancestor of the vampirepods, a group to which vampire squids and octopuses belong, and which has gone back in time 82 million years further than previously thought. This species, although called “vampire squid”, does not belong to the squid family, nor to the octopus family.

The discovered species had 10 tentacles and suction cups on each of them. Currently extant vampire squid have only eight tentacles, complemented by two filaments. An ink pouch — for which octopuses and squid are equally known — would be intact in this specimen.according to the study published this Tuesday in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

But why the name of the current President of the United States of America? According to Christopher Whalen, the name was “encouraged by Joe Biden’s plans to pay more attention to climate change and to fund scientific research“.

According to The Guardian, nine species have been named in honor of Barack Obama, including a spider and a fish. Donald Trump has his name included in a species of moth and an amphibian.