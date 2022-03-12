Antonov 225 ‘resurfaces’ as a ghost in flight tracking and with message to Putin

The Antonov An-225 Mriya destroyed in Gostomel





The end of last week was marked as the moment when it was confirmed that one of the most important planes in history, and also the largest in the world, was destroyed in Ukraine in the midst of the war started by Russia.

After several days of speculation about the real condition of the Antonov An-225 Mriya in front of photos of its damaged hangar, a video taken by a Russian broadcaster at Gostomel airport, near the capital Kiev, showed that practically nothing was left of the entire half. front of the gigantic plane.

But even with the confirmation that the aircraft is no longer in flight condition, a record on the online tracking platform FlightRadar24 this Friday, March 11, caused controversy on social media.

Several people took screenshots that show what would be the An-225 registration UR-82060, the only example of the model ever built in history, performing a perfectly circular trajectory around Kiev and, more than that, the identification of the flight being an insult to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here are some of the captured images:





There is still no confirmation on what would have been done for such a record to appear on the tracking platform, however, the suspicion is that someone would have entered the information in the database, since, depending on the condition of the conflict in Ukraine, a flight like this around Kiev, even if done by some drone emitting a false signal from the big plane, would be difficult to take place.

Despite the screenshots, the record was deleted from the database, and the flight could no longer be found in the Antonov An-225’s history.